Ottawa Race Weekend road closures start Friday
Usual routes altered due to Elgin Street construction, Chaudière Bridge closure
Runners taking part in Ottawa Race Weekend hit the pavement starting Saturday, but whether you're lacing up or not, here's what you'll need to know about getting around town.
Remember, construction on Elgin Street and the flood-related closure of the Chaudière bridge have shifted some of the usual start lines and routes around.
Friday, May 24
No races today, but setup requires closing off the eastbound Laurier Avenue ramp to Queen Elizabeth Driveway starting at 8 a.m.
There's limited access onto Lawrence Freiman Lane behind the National Arts Centre.
Saturday, May 25
The 2K, 5K and 10K races get started at 3, 4 and 6:30 p.m., mostly holding to the parkways along the Rideau Canal, the Golden Triangle and the Parliamentary precinct.
The 2K race has been shifted to Cartier Street, one block east of Elgin, while the 10K starts on Colonel By Drive near the Laurier Avenue bridge.
Here's a full list of closures, starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. (Scroll down for Sunday.)
- Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas streets — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Catherine Street and Queen Elizabeth Driveway — 3:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin streets — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Cartier Street between Lisgar Street and Argyle Avenue — 2:30 p.m.to 3:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street southbound between Wellington Street W. and Laurier Avenue — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Elgin Street northbound between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street W. — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Queen Street between Elgin and O'Connor streets — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street W. and Albert Street — 3:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.
- O'Connor Street between Albert Street and Wellington Street W. — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wellington Street W. between Bank Street and Colonel By Drive eastbound — 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Lakeside Avenue — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bronson Avenue southbound between Lakeside Avenue and Colonel By Drive — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne avenues — 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson avenues — 3 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.
- Hawthorne Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Main Street — 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge — 3:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Argyle Avenue between and Elgin and Cartier streets — 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street W. and Elgin Street — 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin and Preston streets — 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street — all weekend.
Sunday, May 26
It's no day of rest for the kids, half or full marathoners, all set to start between 7 and 9 a.m.
The starting line for the kids and half marathons is on Cartier Street this year. Both the half and full marathons will cross the Portage Bridge instead of the Chaudière.
The first of these road closures starts at 5 a.m., with the last lifting at about 3 p.m.
- Laurier Avenue between Elgin and Metcalfe streets — 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin streets — 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m .
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Preston and Elgin streets — 6:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Lawrence Frieman Lane and Laurier Avenue — 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin Street and Somerset Street W. — 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin streets — 6 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Cartier Street between Lisgar and Cooper streets — 7:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Cartier Street between Somerset Street W. and Argyle Avenue — 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin Street and Colonel By Drive — 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Rideau westbound between Sussex Drive and Mackenzie Avenue — 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Preston Street between Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Carling Avenue — 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Carling Avenue westbound between Preston Street and Sherwood Drive — 6:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Preston Street — 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Sherwood Drive between Carling and Fairmont avenues — 6:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood Drive and Wellington Street W. — 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 am
- Wellington Street W. between Fairmont Avenue and Island Park Drive — 6:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Richmond Road between Island Park Drive and McRae Avenue— 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- McRae Avenue between Richmond Road and Scott Street— 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Sir Frederic Banting and Colombine driveways — 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Scott Street eastbound between Churchill and Carleton avenues — 6:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Scott Street westbound between Carleton and Holland avenues — 6:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Carleton Avenue between Scott Street and Richmond Road — 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Booth Street and Island Park Drive — 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Portage Bridge, one lane southbound — 6:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Eddy Street between Booth and Wright streets — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Laurier Street eastbound between Portage Bridge and Eddy Street — 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Alexandre-Taché Boulevard between Eddy and Montcalm streets — 7a.m. am to 12:45 p.m.
- Alexandre-Taché Boulevard between Montcalm and Scott streets — 7a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Scott Street between Alexandre-Taché Boulevard and Graham Street — 7 a.m. to11 a.m.
- Lac des Fées Parkway between Graham and St. Jean Bosco streets — 7 to 11 a.m.
- St Jean Bosco Street between Lac des Fées Parkway and Lois Street — 7 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- Lois between St. Jean Bosco and Montcalm streets — 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Montcalm Street southbound between St. Joseph Boulevard and Papineau Street — 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Montcalm between Papineau Street and Wellington Street W.— 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Montcalm Street between Wellington Street W. and Alexandre-Taché Boulevard — 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Wellington Street W. between Montcalm and Eddy streets — 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Promenade du Portage between Eddy and Hôtel de Ville streets — 7a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Hôtel de Ville Street between Promenade du Portage and Laurier Street — 7a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Laurier Avenue between Hotel de Ville Street and Boulevard des Allumettières — 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Alexandra Bridge — 6:45 a.m to 1:30 pm
- St. Patrick Street between Parent Avenue and Sussex Drive — 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Sussex Drive between Rideau Street and George-Étienne Cartier Parkway — 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- George-Étienne Cartier Parkway between Princess Avenue and Aviation Parkway — 6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Buena Vista Road between Georges-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Lisgar Road — 6:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Lisgar Road between Buena Vista Road and Georges-Étienne Cartier Parkway — 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Birch Avenue between Georges-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Hemlock Road — 6:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Hemlock Road westbound between St. Laurent Boulevard and Lansdowne Road South — 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Beechwood Avenue westbound between Lansdowne Road South and Acacia Avenue — 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Beechwood Avenue westbound between Acacia Avenue and Crichton Street — 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Crichton Street northbound between Beechwood Avenue and Dufferin Road — 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Dufferin Road between Stanley Avenue and Crichton Street — 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Stanley Avenue between Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive — 6:45 a.m. to 1:30
- Colonel By Drive from Rideau Street to Hawthorne Avenue — 6 a.m. to 2: p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge — 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
