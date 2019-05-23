Ottawa Race Weekend road closures start Friday

Runners taking part in Ottawa Race Weekend hit the pavement starting Saturday, but whether you're lacing up or not, here's what you'll need to know about getting around town.

Remember, construction on Elgin Street and the flood-related closure of the Chaudière bridge have shifted some of the usual start lines and routes around.

Friday, May 24

No races today, but setup requires closing off the eastbound Laurier Avenue ramp to Queen Elizabeth Driveway starting at 8 a.m.

There's limited access onto Lawrence Freiman Lane behind the National Arts Centre.

Saturday, May 25

The 2K, 5K and 10K races get started at 3, 4 and 6:30 p.m., mostly holding to the parkways along the Rideau Canal, the Golden Triangle and the Parliamentary precinct.

The 2K race has been shifted to Cartier Street, one block east of Elgin, while the 10K starts on Colonel By Drive near the Laurier Avenue bridge.

Here's a full list of closures, starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. (Scroll down for Sunday.)

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas streets — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine Street and Queen Elizabeth Driveway — 3:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin streets — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cartier Street between Lisgar Street and Argyle Avenue — 2:30 p.m.to 3:30 p.m.

Elgin Street southbound between Wellington Street W. and Laurier Avenue — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Elgin Street northbound between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street W. — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Queen Street between Elgin and O'Connor streets — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street W. and Albert Street — 3:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

O'Connor Street between Albert Street and Wellington Street W. — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wellington Street W. between Bank Street and Colonel By Drive eastbound — 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lakeside Avenue — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bronson Avenue southbound between Lakeside Avenue and Colonel By Drive — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne avenues — 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson avenues — 3 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Main Street — 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge — 3:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Argyle Avenue between and Elgin and Cartier streets — 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street W. and Elgin Street — 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin and Preston streets — 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street — all weekend.

Sunday, May 26

It's no day of rest for the kids, half or full marathoners, all set to start between 7 and 9 a.m.

The starting line for the kids and half marathons is on Cartier Street this year. Both the half and full marathons will cross the Portage Bridge instead of the Chaudière.

The first of these road closures starts at 5 a.m., with the last lifting at about 3 p.m.