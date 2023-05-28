Content
A look back at a sunny Ottawa Race Weekend

Thousands of people took part in this year's Ottawa Race Weekend, with a pair of Ethiopian runners nabbing top spot in both the men's and women's marathon Sunday.

Runners pass Parliament Hill as they start the half-marathon of the Ottawa Race Weekend on Sunday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

It was a sunny few days for the thousands of runners who hit the pavement for Ottawa Race Weekend.

More than 27,000 people registered for the races, which have been held in the nation's capital for the past 49 years.

Runners made their way through neighbourhoods in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., from Centretown and Rockcliffe to Hull and Aylmer.

The 2K, 5K and 10K races were held on Saturday, with the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday. 

Racing through the city

Ethiopia's Gebretsadik Abraha, centre, and Felix Kibitok, right, make their way across the Alexandra Bridge during Sunday's marathon. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Runners take part in the half-marathon Sunday. The entire weekend saw clear, sunny skies. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A runner pours water over their head after finishing the half-marathon. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Runners make their way up Elgin Street during the half-marathon. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The marathon finish line

The top three finishers Sunday in the men's marathon all hailed from Ethiopia. 

Yihunilign Adane grabbed first overall with a time of 2:08:22, Gebretsadik Abraha finished close behind at 2:09:13 and Abdi Ali Gelchu came in third with a time of 2:10:38.

New Brunswick's Lee Wesselius was the top Canadian, finishing roughly 10 minutes off the winning pace.

In the women's marathon, Ethiopia's Waganesh Mekasha came in first with a time of 2:24:47, followed by Canada's Malindi Elmore with a time of 2:27:44. Germany's Melat Kejeta finished right on her heels, with a time of 2:27:50.

Ethiopia's Gebretsadik Abraha and Abdi Ali Gelchu hug each at the marathon's finish line. They came in second and third place, respectively. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)
The top three finishers of the women's marathon pose with their national flags at the finish line on Sunday. They are, from left to right, Canada's Malindi Elmore, Ethiopia's Waganesh Mekasha and Germany's Melat Kejeta. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)
Elmore, from Kelowna, B.C., finished second in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:44. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)
