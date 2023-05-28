A look back at a sunny Ottawa Race Weekend
Ethiopian racers grabbed 1st in both men's, women's marathon Sunday
It was a sunny few days for the thousands of runners who hit the pavement for Ottawa Race Weekend.
More than 27,000 people registered for the races, which have been held in the nation's capital for the past 49 years.
Runners made their way through neighbourhoods in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., from Centretown and Rockcliffe to Hull and Aylmer.
The 2K, 5K and 10K races were held on Saturday, with the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday.
Racing through the city
The marathon finish line
The top three finishers Sunday in the men's marathon all hailed from Ethiopia.
Yihunilign Adane grabbed first overall with a time of 2:08:22, Gebretsadik Abraha finished close behind at 2:09:13 and Abdi Ali Gelchu came in third with a time of 2:10:38.
New Brunswick's Lee Wesselius was the top Canadian, finishing roughly 10 minutes off the winning pace.
In the women's marathon, Ethiopia's Waganesh Mekasha came in first with a time of 2:24:47, followed by Canada's Malindi Elmore with a time of 2:27:44. Germany's Melat Kejeta finished right on her heels, with a time of 2:27:50.