Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

47-year-old man dies in Quinte West crash

A 47-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Tuesday night in Quinte West, Ont., police said. 

Larry Brian Robidoux killed in Tuesday collision

CBC ·
The OPP are investigating the fatal single vehicle collision that took place Tuesday night. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

A 47-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Tuesday night in Quinte West, Ont., police said. 

Larry Brian Robidoux, from Quinte West, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release. 

Police said they responded to a single vehicle collision at 9 p.m. on Aug. 30. The vehicle was travelling on County Road 40, north of Highway 401, before it left the roadway and collided into a ditch. 

OPP said it is investigating the crash, and anyone with information should contact them at at 1-888-310-1122.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now