47-year-old man dies in Quinte West crash

A 47-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision on Tuesday night in Quinte West, Ont., police said.

Larry Brian Robidoux, from Quinte West, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

Police said they responded to a single vehicle collision at 9 p.m. on Aug. 30. The vehicle was travelling on County Road 40, north of Highway 401, before it left the roadway and collided into a ditch.

OPP said it is investigating the crash, and anyone with information should contact them at at 1-888-310-1122.