Images of a capital city in mourning

After Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, it didn't take long for Ottawa residents and institutions to mark their grief with flowers and other displays of mourning. These are some of the images taken in the capital so far.
Social Sharing
Displays of grief on view after long-reigning monarch's death was announced Thursday
CBC News ·
After Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, it didn't take long for Ottawa residents and institutions to mark their grief with flowers and other displays of mourning.
These are some of the images taken in the capital after the long-reigning monarch's death was made public early Thursday afternoon.