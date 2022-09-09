Images of a capital city in mourning

After Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, it didn't take long for Ottawa residents and institutions to mark their grief with flowers and other displays of mourning.

These are some of the images taken in the capital after the long-reigning monarch's death was made public early Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson signs a book of condolence inside City Hall on Friday morning. The book will be available for residents to sign until sunset on the day of Queen's funeral in the U.K. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Notes of condolence attached to a growing pile of flowers outside the British High Commission in Ottawa, at the corner of Elgin and Queen streets, on Friday morning. (Philip Ling/CBC)

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is projected on the Kipnes Lantern of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa Thursday evening following her death. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Flowers and candles left on the steps of the British High Commission in Ottawa Thursday evening. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The monogram used by Queen Elizabeth II, called the Royal Cypher, is projected onto the Peace Tower as the Canadian flag above flies at half-mast. (The Canadian Press)

Bouquets of flowers were left at the statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

The flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death, behind banners put up earlier this year to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)