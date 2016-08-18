Ottawa Public Library expanding holds and pickup, releasing new bestsellers
Still no date when computer access will return despite provincial rules allowing use
Ottawa Public Library users will soon be able to drop by more branches for contactless pickups, make hold requests and take out a new bestseller.
The Ottawa Public Library board approved the latest plans Tuesday now that Ontario has entered Stage Two of its reopening strategy.
Among the services starting Monday: allowing users to make up to 20 new holds, restocking new releases, letting users request new books for purchase and providing online chat customer service.
The library also plans to reopen more branches in the coming weeks.
Contactless pickup of existing holds is in place at six locations, with some locations allowing in-person hold pickups and book returns starting July 6.
On July 13, interlibrary deliveries and new materials will be available and several more branch locations will reopen for limited services.
Efforts to offer computer use
There is still no date when in-person browsing can resume or when computers will be made available for public use.
Coun. Riley Brockington, a trustee on the library board, asked library officials Tuesday when they plan to allow users back inside libraries to use computers.
"Internet access is now a necessity, it's not a luxury," he said at the meeting. "I'm very concerned that people who need computer access still don't have it."
- What it's like without internet during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Canada needs to confront 'digital divide' amid COVID-19 crisis
Danielle McDonald, CEO of Ottawa Public Library, could not say when public computers would be available even though the provincial guidelines now explicitly allow their use.
"It's very important to us to bring back the [personal computers], we know it was a very important part of our service offering," she said. "I can tell you it is challenging."
Each location must be assessed on a case-by-case basis to figure out how to enable physical distancing at computers, said Anna Basile, a manager with the Ottawa Public Library.
Many of the libraries will require physically moving computers, which she said requires IT staff to rewire cables.
The library still doesn't know when musical instruments will be available for lending or when in-branch programs and fee payments can resume.
