Ottawa Public Library reveals the most requested books of 2021

For those looking for inspiration on what to read next, the Ottawa Public Library has released a list of its most-requested books in 2021.

The list covers the top 10 adult, teen and children's books requested between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.

This year, Quebec crime writer Louise Penny took the top two spots on the adult list, with the number one most-requested book being her state crimes collaboration with former U.S. presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, trailed by The Madness of Crowds, her novel published in August.

Jody Wilson-Raybould's view on federal politics — Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power — comes in eighth place and is the only non-fiction book on this list. As residential schools stay in the news, Five Little Indians by Michelle Good, published in 2020, also made number seven on the list.

Seven of the books are written by Canadians, two by Americans and the remaining title is the co-production of Penny and Clinton.

The library notes that while many older books were often requested by teens — which it says shows the influence of Netflix and Booktok, a book-focused subcommunity on the TikTok app, on teenagers — its list focuses on those books published in 2021.

For children, series seemed to be the most popular type of reading material and is most often what keeps kids engaged. Eight of the 10 books on the children's list are part of a series. The library also noted that many books on the list are illustrated and even the titles meant for older readers, for example the books Big Shot, The Keepers of the Empire, and Truly Tyler, give the feel of graphic novels with their title illustrations.

Here's the full list:

Adult

State of Terror by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny The Rose Code by Kate Quinn Fight Night by Miriam Toews The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave The Push by Ashley Audrain Five Little Indians by Michelle Good Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power by Jody Wilson-Raybould What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad A Town Called Solace by Mary Lawson

Teen

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Barnes The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong Lore by Alexandra Bracken

Children