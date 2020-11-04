Ottawa libraries reopen more branches with contactless service
Some branches of the Ottawa Public Library have reopened as part of its phased-in reopening plan during the pandemic.
Contactless returns and pickups are available at several branches
The Ottawa Public Library is reopening several more branches to offer contactless returns and holds pickups.
This is part of the library's phased-in reopening plan during the pandemic, according to an Ottawa Public Library (OPL) statement Tuesday.
Only returns and holds pickups will be offered at these locations:
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre: Holds lockers reopened Nov. 2.
- Sunnyside branch: Nov. 16.
- Hazeldean branch: Dec. 1.
- Manotick branch: Dec. 1.
- Rosemount revitalized branch: Dec. 3 (the temporary location will close Nov. 21).
- Rideau branch: Jan. 11.
- Rockcliffe Park branch: Jan. 18.
The Orléans branch will reopen at some point in January, according to the statement.
OPL said this new wave of reopenings means 28 out of 33 of its branches will be offering in-person services.
It is still planning to reopen the Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Osgoode, Munster and Vernon branches in 2021.
For more information on OPL's services, visit its website.
