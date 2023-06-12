Ottawa Public Health wants 'graphic' warnings on cannabis packaging

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is pushing for graphic warning labels on packages of cannabis products like those now in place for cigarettes, as part of a list of recommendations to Health Canada on updating cannabis rules.

That comes as the federal government looks for feedback on its cannabis regulations in advance of an update expected by early next year. OPH submitted its draft submissions last month to meet a Health Canada deadline, but they are now coming before next week's meeting of the Ottawa Board of Health for approval.

The recommendations cover everything from the location of cannabis stores to efforts to reduce the appeal of cannabis to kids. On several points, they look to apply the same standards in place for cigarette smoking.

Some of the recommendations were first presented to the board of health late last year, while others are apparently new. In particular, OPH now urges Health Canada to "include graphic health warnings, similar to cigarette packages."

Currently, cigarette packages come with disturbing images of various severe health conditions caused by smoking, including strokes and cancer. But cannabis regulations simply require plain packaging, including a standardized cannabis symbol and product information, as well as a standard warning message in text.

"Research on cannabis shows that plain packaging and health warnings reduces brand appeal and increases health knowledge among youth and young adults," OPH said in its submissions.

The OPH recommendations come as others call for looser rules to help stamp out the black market and support the struggling cannabis industry. Last month, the Competition Bureau of Canada urged Health Canada to relax packaging rules to allow sellers to inform customers on the difference between their products.

By contrast, OPH is asking Health Canada to continue the plain packaging restrictions, including restrictions on logos, colours and branding.

The organization argued its recommendations would help people make an informed decision about using cannabis.

OPH's report to council noted there are now 118 cannabis storefront locations in Ottawa. It asked Health Canada to explore density limits for stores in collaboration with provinces so they aren't concentrated too close together.

It also wants enhanced efforts to ensure cannabis products don't appeal to young people, such as by banning words like "candies" on packages and the use of "shapes, sprinkles and colours" in edibles that might appeal to children, such as animals, fruit, lollipops or gummy bears.

OPH warned that, since the legalization of edible cannabis products, the "unintentional cannabis poisoning in Canadian children is on the rise." It called for safe storage warnings and poison control information on packaging.