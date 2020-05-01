City to provide update on COVID-19 at 3:15 p.m.

City of Ottawa officials are holding a teleconference Friday to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the city.

Mayor Jim Watson, Vera Etches, chief medical officer or health, and Anthony Di Monte, general manager for emergency and protective services, are scheduled to join the call to discuss the pandemic and the city's response.

Today's update will include data from both Thursday and Friday as the city held back from issuing its daily report yesterday in order to switch over to a new way of tracking the virus.

You can watch Friday's update on this site starting at 3:15 p.m.

As of last update, Ottawa had 1,297 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 76 deaths.