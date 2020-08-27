Ottawa Public Health creates form letter to help kids get back to school

Ottawa Public Health has created a form letter families can fill out — to help children with a chronic illness or who have recovered from COVID-19 or another illness — return to school without a medical certificate or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The form letter, called Attestation for Return to School for Students Following Illness, is now available on the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) website.

It gives parents four situation options to select from, including one where a child has symptoms but these are linked to a chronic condition and where a doctor or nurse practitioner has ruled out COVID-19 as the cause of symptoms.

The other two situations include when a child has completed 14 days of self-isolation but has not received a COVID-19 test, and situations where a child has received a negative COVID-19 test.

"We know many families are frustrated with the experience regarding the return to school for children who have experienced non-COVID-related symptoms or illness, or who recovered from COVID-19," reads a statement from OPH.

"In response to this issue, OPH has developed and made available an Attestation for Return to School for Students Following Illness letter for families with children returning to school following symptoms of illness, including supporting parents to confirm that there is a non-COVID-19 reason for the symptoms."

OPH said it trusts assessments by parents related to known underlying conditions and said it does not recommend schools demand a negative test or a medical certificate to allow children to return to class.

The letter also states if a child has tested negative for COVID-19 but continues to have a mild symptom common with children their age, like a runny nose, they can return to school.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa's largest school board, said it first saw the letter Monday and has yet to release guidance on how it can be used.

"We haven't had a chance to implement the letter yet and will communicate information to families about how and when to use the letter when it is ready for distribution," wrote a spokesperson for the school board Monday evening.

All people with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in Ottawa must self-isolate for 14 days or until COVID-19 can be ruled out, such as with a test, under a Class Section 22 order.