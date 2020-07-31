Polling commissioned by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) suggests residents are using masks more than in the past, while also being increasingly willing to gather in groups — both outside and inside.

EKOS Research began tracking the health behaviour of adults living in Ottawa in late May, using online surveys in English and French.

OPH shares the results on its daily COVID-19 dashboard and uses the data to inform its response to the pandemic.

The data suggests Ottawans, for the most part, are adopting the recommendations to wash hands regularly, wear masks, avoid gatherings and keep two metres apart from people who aren't their close contacts — but the polling also suggests some signs of slippage.

Mask use high

Residents in Ottawa seem to be taking up mask use with vigour.

In late May, only about 62 per cent of respondents — weighted to match demographics in Ottawa according to the 2016 census — said they wore masks either all or almost all of the time if they couln't stay two metres apart from others in public, indoor spaces.

That number grew to 97 per cent by late July. OPH says 88 per cent of respondents also believe masks help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mask use became mandatory at indoor public settings in Ottawa on July 7.

A deeper look at the data, however, suggests there are age and gender differences, OPH says. For instance, people under 35, and men in general, are less likely to wear masks on a regular basis.

Slight drop in outdoor distancing

The polling suggests adherence to hand hygiene guidelines have remained fairly stable in Ottawa since May.

It does, however, show slight changes in how people have been practising physical distancing and whether they've been avoiding gatherings.

Physical distancing indoors remains fairly strong, with 91 percent of respondents saying they try to stay two metres apart, an increase of two percentage points since May.

Outside, adherence to the two-metre rule dropped from 97 per cent in May to 92 per cent in July.

OPH has advised people to maintain two metres' distance, both indoors and outdoors, with anyone not in their 10-person social circle.

Socializing on the rise

When it comes to social gatherings, Ottawans are becoming more willing to get together with others both indoors and outdoors.

Under Stage 3, which came into effect in Ottawa on July 17, outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and indoor gatherings of up to 50 are now allowed, although social distancing is still required.

In May, 81 per cent said they avoided social gatherings outside most or all of the time, whereas in late July, only 73 per cent said they did.

Fear of indoor social gatherings has also fallen by a similar amount: in May, 96 per cent of respondents said they wouldn't meet up indoors, but by late July that had decreased to 85 per cent.

According to OPH, there's less hesitancy around social gatherings among those younger than 35, particularly compared with those 55 and older.

Private indoor gatherings remain a top concern in Ottawa with regards to the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health said these types of gatherings are the main driver behind new cases, and reminded residents that even inside homes, people should wear masks and physically distance if they are spending time with people outside their social circle.