Cases may rise in Ottawa due to omicron variant, but stay vigilant: OPH

After the discovery of two cases of the omicron variant in the nation's capital, Ottawa Public Health is advising travellers who visited several African countries recently to self-isolate in order to reduce transmission.

The two cases, confirmed Sunday by Public Health Ontario, are the first omicron variants discovered in Canada.

Out of an abundance of caution, Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Sunday that anyone in the household of someone who had travelled through one of eight countries within 14 days of arriving in Ottawa should also self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms.

The countries listed by OPH are Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

Two people in Ottawa have tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. This info may be concerning, please remember that this is not a new virus and that the public health measures that we practise will help reduce the spread of the variant. Details: <a href="https://t.co/7XVWtx4em0">https://t.co/7XVWtx4em0</a> <a href="https://t.co/3HNvIBQLFu">pic.twitter.com/3HNvIBQLFu</a> —@OttawaHealth

"We know that this information may be concerning for some individuals," she wrote in a statement.

She also said there may be a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa linked to the variant, but that following public health measures already in place will help curb its spread.

"It is important to remember that this is not a new virus."

Border closures don't work, physician says

Travel bans in response to new variants have been criticized by some who it's an ineffective measure to halt the spread of COVID-19. The World Health Organization has urged countries to keep their borders open. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an ICU and palliative care physician at The Ottawa Hospital, agrees.

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng says there is still a lot that's unknown about the omicron variant and closing borders doesn't work to contain COVID-19's spread. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

"By the time you detect new variants, typically they'll be global, they'll be throughout the world. And I think we've seen evidence of that," he told CBC.

He said there's still no information about how contagious or virulent the variant is, but that it's a wake-up call for the importance of ensuring a higher global vaccination rate. Less than 25 per cent of the population in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, is fully vaccinated.

"Until we know more, I don't see a reason to push the panic button."