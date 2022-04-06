Ottawa Public Health is trying to help the city's most marginalized neighbourhoods with a new pilot project that introduces more mental health resources and support, which experts say are badly needed after two years of a pandemic.

For the next six months, residents in five Ottawa neighbourhoods will have access to mental health resources through neighbourhood wellness hubs at local community centres.

"The overall intent is to provide the right information, right where people live, where people socialize, where they gather," Hodan Aden, one of the project leads, told Robyn Bresnahan, host of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Aden, who supervises the mental health team with the local public health agency, says she's familiar with the barriers that exist for residents seeking help. She grew up in the Caldwell area, which is one of the neighbourhoods included in the pilot.

"I know what it's like to not have resources or information you need to safeguard your family's well-being, or not know where to go for help, because you don't speak the language," she said, adding the hubs help eliminate language barriers.

Staff to be diverse, have lived experience

Aden said it's even more challenging for diverse residents to get adequate support from health-care professionals who don't understand their needs, but staff at the hubs will be diverse, speak different languages and have lived experience to help relate to residents.

The five hubs will be located at Bellevue Community Centre in Caldwell, the Rideau Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre, the Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre, as well as the Don McGahan Clubhouse and Ron Kolbus Clubhouse, which are both run by BGC Ottawa (formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa).

The neighbourhoods were chosen based on where the city saw the most need for mental health and substance use supports, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Aden.

COVID-19 data collected by public health shows marginalized residents in the identified neighbourhoods are experiencing health inequities like food insecurity, crowded housing and unemployment more acutely than others, she said.

Staff at the hubs will connect residents to employment resources and information on housing and financial assistance, as well as refer them to counselling for mental health and substance use.

Hope for project to extend longer than 6 months

Medin Admasu of BGC Ottawa, which offers local programming to children aged six to 18 and outreach programs to youth up to the age of 24, hopes the project extends past the six-month mark.

Admasu says he's unsure whether that is long enough to make a serious impact for residents.

"We've been wanting to do more work around mental health and supporting, giving resources to our members," he said.

BGC Ottawa chose to partner with public health, as well as mental health supports like Counselling Connect and Upstream Ottawa, to help give community members the help they need in a "non-intrusive" way, Admasu said.

"There's been a lot of different incidents around racism that has happened in the last two years and people need a space to be able to talk about that," he said.

"Sometimes the safest space for them to do that is in a place where they send their kids and where their kids are the most comfortable."

The neighbourhood wellness hubs are now open one day per week between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the five community centres.