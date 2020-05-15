Ottawa Public Health giving update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

City of Ottawa health officials are providing an update Friday on the city's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical officer of health Vera Etches, along with associate medical officer of health Brent Moloughney, will speak with reporters at 2:30 p.m. The news conference will be carried live on Youtube. You can watch it in the player above.

The last report from Ottawa Public Health, released Thursday, shows that 1,725 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 185 people have died from the virus.

Earlier this week, the province expanded testing to anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Classic symptoms include coughing, a fever and difficulty breathing. Less common symptoms, according to OPH, include: a sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia and a runny or stuffy nose.