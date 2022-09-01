Ottawa Public Health finds savings to continue focus on disadvantaged areas

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is looking to continue work with certain disadvantaged areas it began during the pandemic even when provincial COVID-19 funding runs out.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told the Ottawa Board of Health Monday the agency is spending less on COVID as the city adjusts to the new normal.

The new normal, Etches said, also means no longer neglecting priority areas revealed during the pandemic, even though temporary funding from the Ontario government expires at the end of 2023.

OPH found $9 million of savings in its core budget to keep teams of staff who were previously working on COVID-19, she said. Etches wants to expand the agency's infection prevention and control team, since other contagious diseases haven't gone away even as COVID subsides.

"We continue to see COVID outbreaks, but other outbreaks — hepatitis A, tuberculosis — the infectious diseases are really continuing to put a lot of strain on that team," said Etches after the board of health meeting.

Etches pointed to latent tuberculosis infections, which rose to 839 in 2022 compared to a pre-pandemic average of 755. Active tuberculosis is up from about 50 to 59. Syphilis and gonorrhea cases have also increased, according to report submitted to the board.

20 workers on community campaigns

Etches told the board OPH learned important lessons from the pandemic, particularly that disadvantaged neighbourhoods tend to bear the burden of diseases. That was true of COVID-19, which led to much higher rates of hospitalization and death in neighbourhoods with worse socioeconomic indicators.

We know this work can't stop. - Dr. Vera Etches

Early childhood development and mental health also require more resources in those neighbourhoods, which is why OPH is keeping about 20 workers focused on neighbourhood-based pandemic tasks such as door-to-door vaccine awareness, and use them for other community-focused campaigns.

"We know this work can't stop. We have to continue. There are other health needs in communities," said Etches, pointing to data gathered during the pandemic.

"There are persistent patterns of more negative health outcomes when people are facing barriers due to poverty, and so that team is also being redeployed to continue that neighbourhood-based work."

Going forward, she said the community-based staff will work on challenges like child health and dental screening.

Etches said OPH also plans to focus more resources on Indigenous people and communities of African and Caribbean descent.

She said the money for all that work, from infectious diseases to reaching disadvantaged communities, comes from savings in areas where the agency could lean on others, like public health phone lines that can be covered by 811 Health Connect.

"We did this review of our organization, and it was very hard to find positions to make our neighbourhood work permanent, and yet that is so obviously needed," she said.

Community vaccine clinics in Ottawa continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, but they've also pivoted to help children catch up on routine vaccines. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

COVID-19 vaccine clinics shift to catch up on routine shots

COVID-19 resources are also being used to tackle pressures the pandemic put on other health campaigns.

That includes routine childhood vaccinations, which an OPH report noted were "substantially disrupted" by the pandemic. The agency is the sole distributor of vaccines in the Ottawa area, and it found the volumes it was moving in March 2020 were at an all-time low. They still haven't reached pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, OPH's COVID-19 vaccine clinics are helping to fill the gap.

"Family and community clinics are places now where people can get any of those childhood vaccines," said Etches. "We won't have that kind of infrastructure and funding going forward after 2023, so we're doing all we can now."

She said OPH is reaching out to parents and guardians by text and email when they note missing vaccine records. Again, the agency plans to focus on areas and communities with the greatest barriers.

"These populations will remain a priority that we can reach through the neighbourhood teams," she said.