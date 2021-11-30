Etches in talks with province to impose stronger COVID-19 restrictions

Ottawa Public Health is currently working with the Ontario government to implement further COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits for businesses, as cases across the city and province surge with the presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

During a media briefing Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches acknowledged vaccination alone is not enough to curb growing cases and restricting close contacts, and capacity limits will be necessary.

She did not issue a Section 22 order, which allows a local public health unit to enforce its own COVID-19 restrictions.

She said doing so requires a discussion with the office of Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore

Etches said those "active" talks are currently ongoing and public health is seeking input from businesses to help give them at least a few days notice.

"This is really tough. This is not what we wanted for businesses this time of year," said Etches.

Earlier Thursday, Ontario's COVID-19 science table called for immediate and stringent public health measures, such as a circuit breaker, to combat a growing surge of the Omicron variant.

Etches said she would support circuit breaker measures if the province chose to implement them. However, such direction from the province has yet to be made.

Ottawa Public Health announced efforts to ramp up vaccination rollout in the city, but did not implement any other public safety measures. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

During its own briefing a day earlier, the Ontario government instead announced it will accelerate its COVID-19 booster dose rollout with everyone 18 and older eligible to get their third vaccine dose Monday.

Etches said roughly 750,000 people in Ottawa will become eligible for a booster dose Monday. She said the city is working to bolster its capacity to administer those doses, announcing the E.Y. Centre on Uplands Drive would become a vaccine clinic.

The province is also tightening capacity limits for venues that would normally hold 1,000 people or more. Those venues will have to cut their capacity to 50 per cent.

The province also announced a holiday pop-up "blitz" offering free rapid tests, but Etches says Ottawa's first shipment won't arrive until Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Ottawa reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the most in a daily update since April 30, and its first COVID-19 death of the month.

The city's 973 known active cases are its highest since May 20.