Why there's a discrepancy in Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers

Are you wondering why the province's COVID-19 count is different from the city's today?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) tweeted a statement Thursday afternoon to explain the discrepancy.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 164 new cases in Ottawa, bringing the total confirmed cases to 10,856 in the nation's capital. On the other hand, OPH's dashboard said there are 68 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 10,750.

Why?

"OPH's and the Ontario Provincial COVID-19 dashboards use different database systems, which pull data at different times of day about Ottawa residents testing positive," OPH explained.

OPH has routinely reported new caseloads as of 2 p.m. the previous day. That means positive cases that came after 2 p.m. Wednesday weren't reflected in Thursday's new count on its dashboard, but will be on Friday.

The province, on the other hand, reported the 96 cases that came after that cutoff time on Wednesday.

"OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on [Jan. 7] to be adjusted in the days to come," it said.

The province also says the numbers reported by local health units are the most up to date.

Good afternoon. Our dashboard has been updated with today's cases. The number shown is not what was reported by the Province earlier today. Kindly see our statement below regarding the discrepancy. Thank you for your patience. <br><br>View our dashboard here: <a href="https://t.co/7HrGLTjilE">https://t.co/7HrGLTjilE</a> <a href="https://t.co/r0YEXdAzez">pic.twitter.com/r0YEXdAzez</a> —@ottawahealth

OPH said this is why it focuses on trends, such as hospitalizations and severity of outbreaks, rather than daily case counts to get an idea of COVID-19 transmission in the city.

On Thursday, Ontario reported a single-day record of 3,519 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 89 more deaths of people with the illness — the deadliest day so far of the entire pandemic for the province.