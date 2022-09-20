Amid confusing messages, bivalent vaccine could boost uptake

Ottawa's medical officer of health says complicated messages about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility have contributed to the low uptake of booster doses in the city.

Dr. Vera Etches says many residents have lost track of the proper interval between doses over the past several months, leading to longer than necessary gaps between vaccines.

Now that September has arrived and COVID-19 indicators are rising slowly, Etches encourages residents to get the bivalent booster dose, which offers greater protection against the Omicron variant.

At the Ottawa Board of Health meeting Monday, Etches said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is advising people wait at least six months from their last vaccine dose, or since they last tested positive for COVID, to get the most benefit from their booster.

Etches did say people could get vaccinated faster — with an interval as short as three months — if they call the provincial booking system.

"It is worthwhile protection. If you're not going out and getting this fall booster, the bivalent vaccine, you're leaving protection on the table," Etches said.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has been reporting a big drop in enthusiasm for booster doses. While 93 per cent of residents 12 and older have at least two doses, just 35 per cent have at least three doses, and only 23 per cent have four or more.

All Ontario residents 18 and older became eligible for a fourth dose more than two months ago.

Denise Gour-Akhtar, left, and Shahid Akhtar got their fourth COVID-19 dose at the Tom Brown Arena on Tuesday. They said they'd been cautious and avoided getting infected all summer, but wanted the added protection of the updated vaccine. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Denise Gour-Akhtar got her fourth dose Tuesday afternoon at an OPH clinic at the Tom Brown Arena. She said she was waiting for the new bivalent vaccine, which will be available to everyone 18 and older starting Sept. 26.

"That new vaccine is more geared toward the Omcrion [variant], so we thought it would be a good idea to wait for that," Gour-Akhtar said.

'Renewed interest' in vaccination

Jen Belcher, a vice-president with the Ontario Pharmacists' Association, said she's fielding more questions from patients about the bivalent vaccine where she works near Kingston, Ont.

"There's definitely a bit of vaccination fatigue out there, where people are feeling a little overwhelmed," she said.

"With the bivalent vaccine we have seen a renewed interest in patients ... but it's absolutely not as high as the demand for first and second doses in the primary series."

Belcher said there's no sign of supply chain issues, but said people may have to be patient as orders get filled to meet the demand.