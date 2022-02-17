As police presence grows, downtown residents and businesses hold collective breath

The level of "stress and fear" is at an all-time high for downtown Ottawa residents as police prepare to close in on protests that have held parts of the city hostage for three weeks.

Frustrations are boiling over as businesses and workers in downtown neighbourhoods have been added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking $9.8 million to $306 million worth of damages caused by the protests.

Police presence in the area has grown, with fences being set up Thursday morning in front of government buildings including Parliament Hill and the Senate. Police then announced a secure perimeter with 100 checkpoints stretching from the Rideau Canal to Bronson Avenue, and from Highway 417 to Parliament Hill.

Protesters were also issued more warnings Thursday to leave the area or possibly face arrests, charges and fines, and police assured residents this upcoming weekend would be different than the previous three.

Those weekends forced downtown residents and businesses to endure traffic disruptions, incessant horn honking and incidents of harassment.

We continue to advise demonstrators not to enter Ottawa, and to go home.<br>~<br>Nous continuons d’inciter les manifestants à ne pas venir à Ottawa et de rentrer chez eux. —@OttawaPolice

Patricia Kiperchuck said she's glad to see some movement from police but finds it "overwhelmingly frustrating that this continues to go on."

"I don't go to the grocery store myself ... I can't walk my dog," said the 71-year-old resident.

Another resident worried about what might happen next and spoke of a "level of stress and fear."

The resident, a health-care worker who CBC agreed not to name because she worried for their safety, said she's lost so much sleep it's "dangerous for the patients I have to care for."

She said she no longer travels alone at night because of the amount of harassment she's faced. She's also left her home on several occasions to stay with friends who live outside of the downtown core.

At this point, the trust in the police message remains low, she added.

Crews add more fences to Parliament Hill on Thursday as police created a secure perimeter and protected nearby federal government buildings. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)

People 'afraid' and 'isolated'

Rachel Grey, the executive director of Being Studios, called the situation "extremely painful."

The studio, located near the city's downtown, serves as a community space for artists with developmental disabilities. It's been proceeding with online programming after having to close its doors since the fall of 2021 because of COVID-19.

Grey said the studio was slated to reopen next week, but staff have decided to keep it closed because of ongoing protests.

"It was just really devastating to have to make that call to continue online," said Grey. "So many people in the community are feeling afraid or feeling isolated."

Franck Gerbelot, property manager of a commercial building in downtown Ottawa, says businesses and offices have been forced to stay closed because of ongoing protests. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Franck Gerbelot manages a commercial building in the heart of downtown, which rents office space to businesses and government departments. He said there's lots of "anxiety and eagerness" from retailers to return to the office but some are not able to.

"It's excruciatingly painful not having a deadline in sight and not being able to go to work," Gerbelot said.