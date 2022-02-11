Protests set to disrupt Ottawa's downtown for 3rd straight weekend

A third weekend of protest in Ottawa could again bring a renewed wav

With Ottawa expecting another surge of protesters this weekend, police Chief Peter Sloly says his officers are tired but will do what they can to use the new enforcement powers available to them.

"We will enforce [the law] to the extent that our resources allow us," Sloly said on Friday. "The more resources we can get, the more we can do."

Sloly's comments come as the province followed the City of Ottawa yesterday by declaring a state of emergency.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the emergency orders would make it "crystal clear" it's illegal to block critical infrastructure including highways, airports and bridges. Not complying could result in hefty fines and possible jail time.

Ottawa has also sought an injunction, one the city solicitor says would "supplement" the provincial orders.

This application comes after a judge granted an Ottawa resident an injunction on Monday against the constant noise from truck and air horns. It was made at the same time the City of Windsor and automotive groups successfully received an injunctive order to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a critical international trade connection.

With protests popping up elsewhere in the province, Sloly said getting police resources in Ottawa involves time-consuming co-ordination as other police forces also request backup.

He said he's expecting a similar number of protesters in Ottawa for the third weekend of protests as there were last weekend.

Kingston protest expected

Demonstrators are also expected to converge on Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, with police there warning residents of a "slow roll" through the downtown and a protest at city hall.

The truck convoy is expected to disrupt traffic between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Kingston police said. Kingston Transit is also advising passengers of possible delays.

Kingston Police and the City advise residents of possible traffic delays on February 12 <a href="https://t.co/2Bnh6WxreE">https://t.co/2Bnh6WxreE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a> <a href="https://t.co/R52n6of6Ao">pic.twitter.com/R52n6of6Ao</a> —@KingstonPolice

"We acknowledge that individuals are entitled to a right to peaceful demonstration," said police Chief Antje Mcneely in a statement.

"Kingston Police's priority will be to minimize the impact on motorists to ensure public safety, with the goal of restoring regular traffic flow in the safest manner possible."