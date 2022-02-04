Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy to manage protesters

Ottawa police say they'll increase their presence and further restrict access to the city's downtown to control what's expected to be another weekend of noisy protests, but they warn the situation remains volatile and dangerous.

In a Friday morning news release, police said the new "surge and contain strategy" means there will immediately be about 150 more officers dedicated to patrolling central Ottawa neighbourhoods and enforcing laws.

It also means more heavy barricades to manage traffic and more intelligence work with provincial and national help to lay charges, including against those planning and funding illegal activity.

Details on the road closures are coming later Friday. Interprovincial bridges and highway ramps could again be closed, police say.

On Wednesday, Sloly warned more trucks and protesters are expected to descend on the city this weekend.

Deputy chief Steve Bell said Friday their intelligence suggests 300 to 400 more trucks, 1,000 to 2,000 more protesters and up to 1,000 counter protesters could come downtown.

A flatbed trailer with groceries gets picked over as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions continues in Ottawa Feb. 1, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

"The current occupation of the Parliamentary Precinct remains unresolved despite significant success in reducing the number of trucks/demonstrators while preventing riots, injuries and death. We take no solace in these operational successes," said the news release.

"The demonstrators in this red zone area remain highly organized, well-funded, and extremely committed to resisting efforts to end the demonstration safely. This remains a very volatile and very dangerous demonstration."

On Tuesday, police said only 250 protesters remained downtown. Police did not offer a vehicle count.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday evening, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed the RCMP will send additional officers requested by the City of Ottawa.