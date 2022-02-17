Ottawa waits for new plans, powers to turn into action

The latest on Day 21 of the protest:

The University of Ottawa has suspended in-person classes.

City council votes to overhaul its police oversight board and will choose a new chair today.

Two formal warnings went out to protesters in Ottawa on Wednesday as the city's interim police chief said a safe end to the occupation is a matter of when, not if.

Now the city waits.

The warnings — posted online and handed out as flyers — gave protesters an updated list of rules that may apply to the occupation of some downtown streets and potential penalties under expanded federal and provincial powers.

Speaking to city council on Wednesday, interim police Chief Steve Bell said police now have the resources and a plan to safely end the protest.

He would not share a timeline for that plan for operational reasons, but said police are prepared for several levels of "lawful" escalation, including "techniques [that] are not what we're used to seeing Ottawa."

WATCH | How police may try to end the occupation:

How might police break up the protest camp in Ottawa? Duration 2:23 Former deputy RCMP commissioner Pierre-Yves Bourduas discusses how police might approach breaking up the protest camp in downtown Ottawa and the special considerations needed because there are numerous children on site. 2:23

After the first of the two warnings, which directly told protesters that what they were doing no longer fell under a peaceful protest, spokespeople for the organizers said they needed more people to come to the core so police would be outnumbered.

Wednesday also brought comments from federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that several of the individuals involved in the blockade at the border crossing in Coutts, Alta., have "strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa."

More leadership changes

Following Tuesday's resignation of police chief Peter Sloly, there were more leadership changes when Ottawa city council voted to overhaul its police services board Wednesday during a long and unusually emotional meeting.

It included the ouster of chair Coun. Diane Deans and the resignation of some board members in protest.

The police services board is set to meet Thursday to elect a new chair.

WATCH | A timeline of key events in Ottawa's convoy crisis:

From then to now: A timeline of the convoy protest in Ottawa Duration 6:17 Starting in late January, thousands of protesters have occupied Ottawa’s downtown core, frustrating residents and politicians, and resisting all efforts from law enforcement to get them to leave. Here’s how the situation has played out so far. 6:17

Meanwhile, the University of Ottawa has moved in-person classes online until Monday and is again increasing security on campus because of "ongoing developments near Parliament Hill," it said on its website early Wednesday evening.

Northern parts of the campus border some of the roads closed by the protest and the city maintains that people should avoid non-essential travel downtown.