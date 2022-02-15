Some protest trucks moving from Ottawa's residential areas, others staying put

The latest developments for Day 19 of the protest:

OC Transpo can bring some buses closer to Parliament Hill.

The University of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open again.

The Ottawa Police Services Board meets at 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa city council meets at 2 p.m.

Residents wait for news on what the Emergencies Act will change.

Some protesters have been relocating their trucks out of residential areas in Ottawa to a more central location as part of a weekend deal, but others say they plan to stay put.

The agreement was announced Sunday between Mayor Jim Watson and organizer Tamara Lich, with protesters asked to limit parking trucks to a stretch of Wellington Street between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Ottawa police did not provide an update as to how many vehicles had relocated by Monday evening. Their most recent estimate of the number of vehicles involved last week was about 400.

Some streets were clear of trucks Tuesday morning and because of this, OC Transpo routes 10, 11 and 16 could get closer to their original schedules. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the University of Ottawa is open again.

QUEEN STREET: Now nearly cleared of trucks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/2kRcUgTotR">pic.twitter.com/2kRcUgTotR</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Other streets were still blocked and services and businesses closed, including in residential areas where people have reported harassment and abuse since the occupation of streets around Parliament Hill began Jan. 28.

While many protesters have flocked to Ottawa to voice their opposition to vaccine mandates, others have said their goal is to force the dissolution of the elected federal government, or to create a logistical nightmare that forces the federal government to repeal all mandates.

RIGHT NOW: Slater at Kent. Slater at Metcalfe <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/OlTlbgbU01">pic.twitter.com/OlTlbgbU01</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Watson had acknowledged that given the large number of trucks in the downtown core, it could take up to three days to move the ones that are willing.

Some protesters have indicated they don't plan to to relocate, despite the agreement.

WATCH | The protesters not swayed by recent developments:

Protesters unmoved by efforts to clear encampments Duration 1:50 Protesters in Ottawa say neither the implementation of the Emergencies Act or an agreement with the city are enough to move them away from Parliament Hill. 1:50

What's next under the Emergencies Act?

The federal government now has sweeping powers in the City of Ottawa under the Emergencies Act.

The key question remains if and how they'll actually be used on people and vehicles occupying streets near Parliament Hill while other powers have sat seemingly unused.

One power under the act, invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, gives the federal government the ability to compel essential service providers to fulfil their contracts.

The City of Ottawa has had trouble convincing the companies it has under contract to tow any vehicles out of the protest zone. At least one company has already been threatened for moving an illegal structure at the request of convoy organizers.

All in a Day 12:40 Ottawa counter-protesters on increasing action from federal government Two counter-protesters trying to stop trucks from blockading Ottawa neighbourhoods weigh in on the invoking of the Emergencies Act 12:40

"It's unfortunate, as a private company, we have been put in the middle of this when it's really a [government] issue," Ibrahim Masri, owner of Alliance Towing told CBC. His company didn't move that shed.

He said tow truck companies have been caught between the public who want them to tow illegally parked vehicles and those who are part of the convoy. At the same time, COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns have also put a strain on his business.

"It's put a lot of emotional stress, a lot of financial stress, a lot of uncertainty. It's really left a scar."

2 city meetings Tuesday

An idea of the next steps for the city and its police could come from two public meetings Tuesday.

First, the overseeing Ottawa Police Services Board meets at 10:30 a.m. Board chair Coun. Diane Deans says Chief Peter Sloly will be speaking.

The last protest news release from police came Saturday night.

Then at 2 p.m., there's a special city council meeting.

WATCH | City councillor, military veteran on the use of the Emergencies Act:

Councillor says protests cannot erode ‘the rule of law’ as federal government invokes Emergencies Act Duration 1:13 Coun. Matt Luloff says it’s reasonable to have an “adult, mature” conversation about pandemic restrictions, but occupying the downtown core is not the way to accomplish this. 1:13

Another recent city development is the granting of an injunction to the city on Monday that covers a lot of the same activities as existing bylaws.

An injunction against honking horns downtown has not been followed by all protesters, with little immediate action. Police have said they're taking down information when possible when they see a law being broken so they can act later when it's safer.

WATCH | What police met when they tried to stop a tent from going up:

Police in Ottawa are surrounded by protesters Duration 1:07 Police attempt to stop organizers from putting up a tent on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa, but back down after being surrounded by a large crowd. 1:07

As of Saturday, Ottawa police had announced 26 arrests related to the demonstration and another 140 criminal investigations over what was then 16 days.