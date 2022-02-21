Protest has cost City of Ottawa more than $30M

The more than three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa is costing the city more than $30 million, city council heard Wednesday morning.

It was costing about $1 million per day since it started on Jan. 28 — $800,000 for additional police costs and another $200,000 for city costs.

Costs skyrocketed further when hundreds of police officers flooded into the city to carry out the unprecedented police action that began last Friday.

"There was an exponential growth when we brought in all those officers before last weekend with respect to accommodation, food, transportation and all the other expenses to keep them here," city manager Steve Kanellakos told Ottawa city council.

WATCH | How the end of the downtown occupation unfolded:

A timelapse of police efforts to clear convoy protesters on Friday Duration 2:35 This timelapse video shows groups of police officers moving toward protesters from Rideau Street and Colonel By Drive between late morning and about 3 p.m. as the operation to clear the Ottawa convoy protest began Friday. 2:35

Both the Ottawa Police Service and the city have been running a tab of costs since the protests began, but the bill continues to grow.

"This operation is continuing — it's not over," said Kanellakos. "We still have a lot of police and support staff in this city from police agencies across the country. We're still here on standby if this flares up again."

He said that he should have a firmer estimate of costs by late next week.

Other overtime costs

City staff have also been working overtime for weeks.

Paramedics and fire services worked with police during their weekend effort to clear protesters out of downtown, municipal staff have been working to clean up from the protests and social services worked to reach out to isolated and traumatized people.

David White, the city solicitor, was asked to look into whether there are any avenues to recoup some costs from the protesters, including whether impounded vehicles could be sold.

Mayor Jim Watson said he is optimistic that Ottawa's extraordinary costs will be covered by the upper levels of government, with which he's been having discussions.

"We have every expectation they will be there to cover those costs," said Watson. "The response has been very positive. They understand we are in a unique situation here in Ottawa."