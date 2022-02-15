City officials hope police change of command leads to action

The latest developments for Day 20 of the protest:

Ottawa city council's delayed special meeting is planned for later today.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa is closed again.

Akwesasne's council says it makes little sense to block its bridge again.

The Senate returns Friday to consider new federal emergency powers.

As the pandemic protest closes in on a third full week in Ottawa, city officials are hoping to see new leadership make progress after a series of broken promises about an end to the occupation of residential streets.

On Tuesday, the city's police chief Peter Sloly resigned and was replaced by deputy chief Steve Bell acting in an interim capacity.

During the police services board meeting announcing the change, chair Diane Deans told the interim chief she needed to see a difference in how the force responded to the protest with the additional resources it had begun receiving.

The complex challenge of ending the protests in Ottawa Duration 3:01 The federal Emergencies Act gives authorities more power to break up the Ottawa protest, but removing the trucks and protesters will be a complex, time-consuming and potentially dangerous process. 3:01

She said on CBC's Power & Politics Tuesday that a new command structure is coming in the next few days at the Ottawa police, which is now managing the police response alongside the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.

The new structure and extra resources are about all the board can legally do, Deans said.

"I wanted to go up there and poke that hot tub myself and let the water flow out of it and unplug that damn bouncy castle because it's just a symbol of the frustration that's gone on."

Mayor says police made promises without results

While last week Mayor Jim Watson expressed support for the city's police, on Tuesday he called Sloly's resignation the right thing for the city.

He said his turning point was when the police made promises and the city didn't see results. He referenced the promise to stop fuel cans from entering the protest "red zone" and a lack of action to support it.

"We went into the third weekend with no notice of improvement in terms of reducing the number of trucks, the illegal behaviour [and] the outrageous parties."

Police estimated Tuesday there were 360 protest vehicles still in the city, down from about 420 one week before and 400 going into last weekend. Around 150 protesters are staying the night near Wellington Street.

A twice-delayed city council meeting about the protest and occupation of streets near Parliament Hill is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

While many protesters have flocked to Ottawa to voice their opposition to vaccine mandates, others have said their goal is to force the dissolution of the elected federal government, or to create a logistical nightmare that forces the federal government to repeal all mandates.

Fuel cans sit in front of a 'FREEDOM' banner in downtown Ottawa Feb. 11, 2022 during the ongoing occupation of some streets near Parliament Hill. (Jean-Francois Benoit/CBC)

While protesters have stayed in the city through extreme cold warnings, they're about to get a dump of mixed precipitation over the next few days.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain to fall between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, then 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Friday morning.