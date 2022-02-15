City officials hope police change of command leads to action

The latest developments for Day 20 of the protest:

Ottawa city council's delayed special meeting is set for later today.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa is closed again.

As the protest closes in on a third full week in Ottawa, city officials are hoping to see progress made after a series of broken promises to the public regarding an end to the occupation of residential streets.

On Tuesday, the city's police chief Peter Sloly resigned and was replaced by deputy chief Steve Bell acting in an interim capacity.

During the police services board meeting announcing the change, Chair Diane Deans told the interim chief she needed to see a difference in how the force responded to the protest with the additional resources it had begun receiving.

She said on CBC's Power & Politics Tuesday evening that a new command structure is coming in the next few days at the Ottawa police.

That change in command structure is in addition to the integrated command centre co-ordinating the police response between the RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police and the local force, Deans said.

The new structure and extra resources are about all the board can do, she said, citing the legislation that governs the board's actions.

"I wanted to go up there and poke that hot tub myself and let the water flow out of it and unplug that damn bouncy castle because it's just a symbol of the frustration that's gone on," Deans said.

Mayor says police made promises without results

While last week Mayor Jim Watson expressed support for the police service, on Tuesday he called Sloly's resignation the right thing for the city.

He said the change for him happened when the police made promises and the city didn't see results. He referenced the promise to stop jerry cans from entering the protest 'red zone' and a lack of action to support it.

"We went into the third weekend with no notice of improvement in terms of reducing the number of trucks, the illegal behaviour [and] the outrageous parties."

Police estimated there were 360 protest vehicles still in the city and around 150 protesters milling about near Wellington Street on Tuesday.

While protesters have stayed in the city through severe cold warnings, they're about to get a dump of mixed precipitation over the next few days.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain to fall between Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with precipitation changing to snow on Friday, with up to 20 centimetres expected by Friday morning.