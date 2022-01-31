Ottawa police say handling of protests a success amidst growing criticisms

Ottawa's police chief has praised the service's response to a demonstration he called "unique in nature, massive in scale, polarizing in context and dangerous in literally every other aspect of the event itself."

But as the protest affiliated with the truck convoy continues for a fifth day in the city's downtown, there is growing criticism from both residents and academics to how police have responded to it so far.

Thousands of protesters, some of whom arrived on Friday, remain in Ottawa. While the numbers have steadily shrunk since an estimated 8,000 gathered on Saturday, the sound of honking has continued in the downtown core.

During a press conference Monday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly described the force's response, which has largely focused on de-escalation tactics, as a success.

He said there have been no deaths, riots, or injuries from the protests, an outcome that could have been very different based on sentiments expressed over social media.

"We've seen it as much as an hour ago online, as the demonstration goes into its full fifth day, clear statements and incitements to riotous behaviour, injury, the bringing of arms and weapons into the national capital region," Sloly said.

In his statement on Monday, he credited the relative calm to the work of police officers on the scene.

"They have been an incredible group of individuals who kept this city safe during a situation that could have become riotous, it could have led to significant and severe injuries, and it could have led to the loss of lives."

Protests 'unsettling and scary'

Aside from honking and yelling, Sloly said in a previous interview the protests have been mainly peaceful — but that description is a far cry from reality, according to residents who live downtown.

Michaela Bax-Leaney had placed a sign on her balcony, over the weekend, expressing support for COVID-19 vaccines. She said that sign was first knocked down by a protester. Someone later climbed the tree next to her balcony to tear it down again.

"That was very unsettling and scary," Bax-Leaney said. "To have someone literally feet away, very angry and upset scaling our balcony."

We are immensely proud of our police members and partners who have worked tirelessly to plan for and manage this demonstration over the past few days under difficult circumstances of extreme cold temperatures and difficult and challenging treatment from some demonstrators. —@OttawaPolice

There have been several protesters accused of violence, harassment, racism and homophobia since Friday.

Ottawa paramedics confirmed Monday rocks and verbal abuse were hurled at an ambulance and paramedics this weekend.

Ottawa police said it is investigating several incidences but have made just one arrest.

Jeffrey Monaghan, an associate professor of criminology at Carleton University, said the police response in the first few days was anything but clear.

He said Ottawa police has a lot of experience dealing with public demonstrations in downtown Ottawa and in this case had advance notice to prepare for protestors' arrival. But he said, up to this point, there's been little indication of what rules need to be followed and what will not be tolerated by police.

WATCH | Police seem to be taking a 'hands-off' approach to poor behaviour of Ottawa protesters, expert says Police seem to be taking a ‘hands-off’ approach to poor behaviour of Ottawa protesters, expert says Duration 1:39 Jeff Monaghan, associate professor of criminology at Carleton University, says authorities have demonstrated a level of disorganization in their response to convoy protesters. 1:39

"What we're seeing now is a lot of disorganization, and it's somewhat surprising," Monaghan said.

Monaghan said the lack of enforcement is likely in part because of the logistical challenges caused by the number of trucks involved. But he said how police interact with the protestors also looks different.

Response different this time around

"On a very general level, there's a really big contrast between this protests and most protests in Ottawa," Monaghan said of the force's response.

In 2020, police removed protesters and charged 12 people with mischief, all who were demonstrating in support of Black and Indigenous lives.

In that instance, the demonstrators had been camped out at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street, near the University of Ottawa, for three days. At the time, police said the demonstration had disrupted traffic and blocked an important route for emergency responders, causing "multiple safety issues."

An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is seen at Laurier and Metcalfe streets as trucks are parked throughout downtown Ottawa during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 30, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"It's a terrible look," said Monaghan, adding that police have long been criticized for being discriminatory to Black and Indigenous people.

"Treating, you know, a largely white group with really soft hands doesn't help any of that stuff."

'All options remain on the table'

OPS' former chief of police, Charles Bordeleau, said the force's response to the current protests are an example of police "making their decisions based on history and a track record of the best approach in managing demonstrations."

The tactics being used, he said, are aimed at reducing harm to the public, to police and those protesting. Eventually, police will negotiate with organizers to bring the demonstration to an end.

If a number of people refuse to leave, that's when police will need to consider other options, Bordeleau said.

Sloly said all options are on the table. "Through negotiation, through to enforcement," he said. "All options remain on the table to safely and effectively resolve this demonstration."