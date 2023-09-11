Which of Ottawa's wards pays the most property tax?

In the fight for the dubious distinction of who pays the most total Ottawa property taxes, Somerset ward takes the crown.

With councillors recently directing city staff to hold tax hike proposals for next year's budget to 2.5 per cent, CBC looked at how those taxes break down across the city.

The undisputed top dog, shown in deep crimson in the map above, is Somerset ward. The downtown ward — bounded by the Ottawa River, Highway 417, the Trillium Line and the Rideau Canal — was billed the most total property taxes by a wide margin in 2023.

Residents and businesses in that part of the city were charged a combined $198,629,780 in property taxes this year. The next-closest ward, Rideau-Vanier, pales in comparison at $111,861,953.

At the other end of the spectrum, the largely rural West Carleton-March registered a comparatively paltry $41,848,481.

The reason for Somerset's supremacy is "very simple," according to Joseph Muhuni, the city's deputy treasurer of revenue.

Because the ward contains the city's central business district, much of its property taxes are paid by commercial entities, which are taxed at nearly twice the rate as residential properties.

Nearly 60 per cent of property taxes in Somerset were billed to commercial properties, with the rest largely made up of taxes billed to the owners of homes and apartment buildings.

Here's the breakdown for Somerset.

The data includes all properties across the city that are subject to tax, with the exception of properties owned by the federal government.

Although the federal government does pay the city in lieu of taxes, those numbers aren't always consistent from one year to the next, Muhuni said.

Included in the City of Ottawa's 2023 tax breakdown are these types of properties: residential, commercial, industrial, multi-unit residential, pipeline, landfill and farmland.

Looking at residential alone, the picture is murkier.

Barrhaven West ward sits on top, with its residents billed $74,740,737, beating out close second Kitchissippi.

Again, West Carleton-March brings up the rear.

On taxes billed for farmland, that ward shines, with only Osgoode and Rideau-Jock paying more.

Muhuni said in any given year about 99 per cent of municipal taxes get paid. Any payments that lag behind, he said, are collected in subsequent years.