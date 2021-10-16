Committee backs right to freedom of expression after Ottawa prof uses N-word

A committee formed after a University of Ottawa professor's controversial use of the N-word during class recommends the school "affirm the need to protect academic freedom and freedom of expression."

The committee, led by former judge Michel Bastarache, issued its report Thursday and stated its members are "against the exclusion of words, works or ideas in the context of respectful academic presentations and discussions."

They also said doing so can "compromise the dissemination of knowledge."

Last fall, Verushka Lieutenant-Duval, a part-time professor at the university, was suspended after a student complained she had used a derogatory word during a class. It was used as an example of a word a community has reclaimed. She taught again last spring, but did not return this fall.

Following the incident, many students called on the school to develop a zero-tolerance policy on the use of the N-word, while a group of 34 professors across various departments signed a letter of support for their colleague.

The university then created the committee, led by Bastarache, to look at what could be learned from the incident.

Ultimately, the committee concluded the U of O should "unequivocally reaffirm its commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression." It said members of the community need to be assured of the university's support when "their right to free expression is at stake."

The committee consulted faculty, staff and students for its report. During the consultation, several professors reported being the subject of "outrageous attacks by students simply for having expressed their opinion."

Current complaint system 'poorly known and ill suited'

The report includes several other recommendations including the establishment of a standing committee to review and implement policies on the matter.

That committee would have the authority to receive complaints from faculty members and any member of the university, conduct "in-depth reviews of the situation at the university," and write an annual report on "complaints received and processed."

The report labelled the university's current complaint system as "poorly known and ill suited to dealing with situations involving academic freedom and freedom of expression."

It also recommended the university create a plan to "fight racism and discrimination" and establish a diversity and inclusion training program.

The report did say there is no consensus at the university, or at universities across Canada, when it comes to defining academic freedom and freedom of expression.

However, it said the university needs to define the concept and professors should receive training as a "preventative approach."