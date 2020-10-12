Prescott and Russell Residence getting extra help with COVID-19 outbreak

The Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury, Ont., is now receiving help from multiple health-care agencies as it battles an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

The home is now receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross, EMS in Prescott Russell and the Champlain Local Health Integration Network, along with assistance from the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care. Staff at the long-term care home have been eagerly waiting for this help since first entering into an outbreak on Oct. 5.

To date the Prescott and Russell Residence, which is municipally run, has seen 110 cases of COVID-19, among staff and residents, with one resident death. Currently 78 cases are active, involving 46 residents and 32 employees.

"This has been a very serious outbreak," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario Health Unit's medical officer of health.

"However, we want to reassure families and the community that the Prescott and Russell Residence is receiving support from multiple health-care partners in an effort to bring the outbreak under control, and to ensure that residents are being well cared for."

Staff infections cause worker shortage

The health-care workers are supporting infection control protocols and addressing the staffing shortages caused by many staff testing positive.

Residents that came back to the home from those short-duration visits actually triggered the outbreak. - Stéphane P. Parisien, Chief administrative officer, United Counties of Prescott Russell

The municipality said it has been doing everything to stop the spread since the pandemic started.

"For some time, there was some respite provided where some residents were allowed to step out and go into their families and we think that residents that came back to the home from those short-duration visits actually triggered the outbreak," said Stéphane P. Parisien, chief administrative officer of the United Counties of Prescott Russell.

Parisien said they can't exactly pinpoint the outbreak to those residents but are fairly confident that is where it started from.

The number of cases could go up again as there are currently 42 test results pending. The residence remains closed to visitors.