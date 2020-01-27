No reported cases of coronavirus in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is bracing for the arrival of coronavirus, but so far no cases have been reported in this city.

Health officials have identified a second presumptive case in Toronto after the wife of a man believed to be Ontario's first presumptive case of the virus began showing similar symptoms. Officials say the woman has been in "self-isolation" since arriving in Toronto, while her husband remains in stable condition in hospital.

Officials continue to identify people who may have come into contact with the couple on their flight from China, but OPH says it hasn't been informed of any in Ottawa.

According to Ottawa's medical officer of health, health officials here are already taking precautions.

"When people present with a respiratory illness ... they are screened for their travel history, especially considering any contact with the Wuhan city or provinces nearby in China, any contact with ill people who have been in Wuhan," Dr. Vera Etches told CBC.

"People are getting the message: when they return from a country or area that is affected, to monitor themselves for symptoms of a respiratory infection."

Symptoms includes fever, cough, runny nose and shortness of breath, Etches said.

Phone ahead

Etches said anyone who believe they may have been exposed to coronavirus and is showing symptoms should phone ahead before arriving at the emergency room.

"We'll walk them through the process … if it looks like they should be tested for the new coronavirus," Etches said.

So far, no tests have been ordered in Ottawa.

Dr. Vera Etches is Ottawa's medical officer of health. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Right now, this is very low-risk still for transmission of this new virus in Canada. So, it's very unlikely that someone would come in contact with the virus here," she said.

Nevertheless, Etches cautions people to wash their hands frequently, and to refrain from touching their eyes and nose. Viruses are often contracted by coming into contact with mucous membranes.

Masks unnecessary

There have been reports of people in Ottawa buying up medical masks, likely to ship to family in China, but according to Etches, "here in Ottawa, there is no reason to wear a mask if you're well."

Wearing a mask likely won't prevent a healthy person from getting sick anyway, Etches said.

"They're not fitted. Air can get around them. People touch them, they touch their eyes, the environment. It gives a false sense of security. So really, the main thing is, keep your hands clean."

Etches also urges people to check reputable sources, such as the Ottawa Public Health website, for up-to-date information on coronavirus.