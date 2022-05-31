Daily update on storm cleanup, power restoration at 3 p.m. ET

It has been 10 days since a deadly, destructive storm blasted the Ottawa area; city and Hydro Ottawa officials provide a progress report.

Storm cleanup and power outages are still affecting many people's lives in Ottawa and some eastern Ontario communities, 10 days after the May 21 storm.

Hydro Ottawa and City of Ottawa officials are giving their daily update at 3 p.m. ET.

As of the last update Tuesday morning, about 3,500 Hydro Ottawa customers still didn't have power. That's about two per cent of the 180,000 customers who lost power when the derecho knocked over trees, hydro equipment and more, killing 11 people.

The bulk of the remaining customers should have power back by this coming Friday, Hydro Ottawa's Joseph Muglia told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday. That matches the utility's outage map.

Ottawa still has several roads closed by storm damage and traffic lights that need repair. Only a few of its schools and library branches are still closed as the city scales back on its special organic waste collection, and is able to resume maintenance such as cutting grass.

Another 6,500 or so Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario, mostly around Bancroft and Tweed, are also without power. It could be days and, in some cases, weeks until they can get it back.

Power has been restored to nearly everyone in western Quebec, according to Hydro-Québec, and the City of Gatineau has been able to reopen all municipal facilities.