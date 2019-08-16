Bus crash investigation 'substantially completed,' police say

Ottawa police say they're consulting with the Crown's office now that the investigation into January's fatal bus crash at Westboro station is "substantially completed."

On the afternoon of Jan. 11, a double-decker OC Transpo bus slammed into a shelter overhang at the Transitway stop. Passengers Judy Booth, 57, Bruce Thomlinson, 56, and Anja van Beek, 65, were killed in the collision, and 23 others were injured.

Ottawa police Const. Amy Gagnon confirmed Friday afternoon that the investigation into the crash is "substantially completed."

She did not have details on what types of charges might be laid, or against whom, but said police are now consulting the Crown attorney's office.

The driver of the bus was arrested at the scene of the collision and taken to police headquarters for further questioning. She was released later that day.