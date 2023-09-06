Patricia Ferguson, deputy chief of the Ottawa police said one of the victims arrived in Canada four months ago.

Ottawa police say they don't believe the two men killed in Saturday's wedding reception shooting were the targets of the roughly 50 rounds of ammunition fired at a convention centre.

Two Toronto men, 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, were killed and six others were injured on Sept. 2 after gunfire erupted at the Infinity Convention Centre near the Ottawa International Airport.

"[The shooting] was focused on individuals believed to be attending one of the weddings," deputy police Chief Trish Ferguson said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

"We do not believe, however, that any of the victims of this brazen and careless attack were the intended targets."

Still no arrests

Ferguson told reporters that Ali had just arrived in Canada four months ago from an unspecified country, while Abdi-Dahir was working as an engineer.

One of the six injured people remains in hospital, Ferguson said. She added there were two wedding events at the convention centre at the time.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Stubbs said Tuesday police believe it was a targeted shooting and there is no indication it was hate-motivated.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has said his thoughts are with people living in the area and argued the killings back up his push to devote more police resources to fighting gun crime.