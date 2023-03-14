Ottawa police members wear jerseys with thin blue line symbol during charity hockey game

Ottawa Police Service members wore jerseys featuring the thin blue line symbol during a charity game. For some, it's a way to remember fallen officers. Others associate the symbol with oppression and racism experienced at the hands of police.

The Ottawa Police Association is defending its members who donned jerseys featuring the thin blue line symbol during a charity hockey game against Ottawa firefighters last week.

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed members wearing jerseys with a large grey-blue coloured Canadian flag with a blue line draw horizontally through the middle. It received swift backlash.

For some, the thin blue line a way to remember fallen officers. But many have also come to associate the symbol with oppression and racism experienced at the hands of police.

Association President Matthew Cox participated in the tournament and wore the jersey. He said the jerseys weren't purchased by the association but by an officer who played on the hockey team 10 years ago, "long before it was ever made into a symbol of racism."

They have been worn regularly for charity tournaments ever since, he said.

Cox said the intention was never to harm the community. While he was aware of the controversy surrounding the symbol, he didn't expect the backlash recent social media posts have created.

But it's not the first time the association has been criticized for publicly displaying the symbol.

Last March, former Ottawa Police Services Board chair Diane Deans called on the association to remove a thin blue line flag it had raised outside its office on Catherine Street. Removing the symbol would be "in the spirit of community unity," she wrote in a letter.

"This call was met with no response," she later wrote in a Tweet in June.

Back in March, I called on the OPA to take down this flag in the spirit of community unity. This call was met with no response.

Cox told CBC Tuesday the association would continue to fly the flag "because of what it means to our members."

"We need to educate the public that for the policing community, that is what the thin blue line truly means. It's about remembering our fallen officers who died in the line of duty," he said.

Ottawa Police members have been banned from wearing any personalized items while on duty, which includes the thin blue line patch, a spokesperson wrote in an email Tuesday.

If that music doesn't tell you who won, that is @OttawaPolice Chief Eric Stubbs making good on his bet with @OttFire Chief Paul Hutt by wearing one of our jerseys. A great game for an amazing cause!

Members "have worn this particular jersey for the last ten years and have raised thousands of dollars for various charities," they wrote.

The spokesperson said the police services board and OPS executive have discussed community feedback about the symbol with the association.

Councillor says association needs to do better

Others say more should be done to ensure the symbol isn't displayed by any members of the OPS.

"The thin blue line symbol is perceived — certainly by a lot of people in the population — as a racist symbol. So for that very reason, you think that if they really cared about the population, the perception is that they'd stop wearing it," said Robin Browne, co-lead of the Ottawa advocacy group 613/819 Black Hub.

Coun. Ariel Troster called the symbol racist and said the association needs to do better.

"If the Ottawa police really do want to reach out and build trust with the community, now is the time for healing," said Troster, who represents the central Ottawa ward of Somerset.

"One of the ways they can do that is for members to stop displaying that particular symbol."