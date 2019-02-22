Ottawa police investigating homicide in Vanier

Skip to Main Content
New

Man found badly injured and dies in hospital

Ottawa police are investigating a homicide in Vanier. (CBC)

Ottawa police are now investigating a homicide after finding a badly injured man in Vanier on Wednesday.

Gaetan Jolin, 55, died in hospital Thursday after being found badly injured at a residence on Joliett Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are releasing few details, but said they do not have anyone in custody in the case.

