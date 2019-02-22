New
Ottawa police investigating homicide in Vanier
Ottawa police are now investigating a homicide after finding a badly injured man in Vanier on Wednesday.
Gaetan Jolin, 55, died in hospital Thursday after being found badly injured at a residence on Joliett Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Police are releasing few details, but said they do not have anyone in custody in the case.