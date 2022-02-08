Ottawa police say protest has led to 1,300 tickets, 79 active criminal investigations

Ottawa police gave an update Tuesday afternoon, saying they've issued more tickets, more arrests and launched dozens of criminal investigations in what they call an occupation of the downtown core, entering its 12th day.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city's downtown core. To date, he said the force has arrested 22 people, issued more than 1,300 tickets, and are investigating 79 criminal incidents.

Bell added one man from from the United States was arrested Monday after calling in fake threats to Ottawa police "designed to deceive and distract" emergency resources.

Local police worked with Ohio police to trace and arrest this individual, he added.

Chief asks for more resources

On Monday, Chief Peter Sloly said he needed about 1,800 more personnel to "turn up the heat" and end the protest in the nation's capital.

Sloly told reporters the new police strategy announced Friday helped make this past weekend's protest smaller compared to the previous weekend. He said police are currently making incremental progress toward ending the demonstration, but more help would end it quicker.

Police began raiding protest camps over the weekend, seizing fuel and making more arrests linked to protest activity.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Monday that requests will go to both federal and provincial governments for more officers to help out.

City council made its own moves Monday as residents demand action. Council wants to increase fines to $1,000 for various violations, including noise, blocking roads, open fires, and idling vehicles throughout the state of emergency — and do away with the rule that allows a vehicle to idle when it's cold outside.