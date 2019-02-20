Police launch human trafficking support line

A new 1-800 number launched today by police in Ottawa is offering support and assistance to victims of human trafficking.

The number connects directly to the Ottawa Police Service human trafficking unit so victims can get help to escape their situations from anywhere in Canada, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Trafficking victims are often moved from city to city especially along the Toronto-Montreal corridor and even across the border into the United States, police said.

The launch of the service coincides with Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Feb. 22 at Ottawa City Hall.

That event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., will bring together agencies from across the city to co-operate with frontline workers in the city's hospitality and entertainment industry to identify and help victims.

The new number, 1-800-292-1168, is live now and police say they are hoping it will be widely shared.