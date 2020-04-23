Ottawa police officers charged in tow-truck kickback scheme resign from force

Two Ottawa police officers charged with corruption offences in a tow-truck kickback scheme have resigned as police officers and have had all but one of their criminal charges stayed by a Crown prosecutor.

Constables Andrew Chronopoulos and Kevin Putinski appeared in court Friday afternoon for the resolution to their criminal case and the end of their short careers as police officers. Both had been suspended with pay since April 2020 when they were first charged by the RCMP's anti-corruption unit in a nearly yearlong probe.

Chronopoulos and Putinski both faced charges of breach of trust and secret commissions. Putinski was also charged with committing fraud under $5,000.

Putinski pleaded guilty Friday to one count of fraud and was given a conditional discharge of 18 months of probation by Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden. All other charges were stayed.

In statements to the court, both Chronopoulos and Putinski admitted selling tips on collisions and said they "accept and acknowledge" their actions were breaches of trust.

Both resignations are effective Friday. Each officer also provided statements to police and are expected to testify against the remaining co-accused in the project.

The RCMP alleged the Ottawa officers, as well as Const. Hussein Assaad, traded information on the location of collisions to select tow truck operators in exchange for money. Police charged the officers and three civilians in the alleged scheme.

Assaad, who remains an Ottawa police officer and is suspended with pay, continues to face criminal charges.

Charges against two of the three civilians were withdrawn by the prosecution in March 2021.

More to come.