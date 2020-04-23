Ottawa police officers charged in tow truck corruption investigation

Three Ottawa police constables are facing charges including breach of trust and fraud stemming from an RCMP investigation into accusations they sold information to tow truck drivers.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, RCMP said the Ottawa Police Service asked investigators to look into the matter last July. In a separate statement, the Ottawa Police Service said it first learned of the corruption allegations the previous month.

Const. Hussein Assaad, 44, Const. Kevin Putinski, 32 and Const. Andrew Chronopoulos, 38, are each charged by the RCMP's anti-corruption unit with breach of trust and secret commissions, a charge under the fraud section of the Criminal Code involving what would commonly be called kickbacks.

Putinski is also charged with fraud under $5,000 and Assaad is also charged with providing unauthorized access to confidential police databases, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit break and enter.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly, who took over the force in October as the investigation was ongoing, called the allegations "very serious."

"These allegations against three of our members will likely shake the trust and confidence that Ottawa police (OPS) members have worked long and hard to earn with the public," he said.

"Every member of the OPS will be troubled by this news as we hold our oath of office and our organization's values in the highest regard."

'Major setback'

Sloly said the charges don't reflect the overall integrity of the police service, and said he's launching a new internal ethics unit to improve the force's morale and professionalism.

"The events of today represent a major setback for the OPS, but we are fully committed to doing the right things to remedy this."

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly, seen here in a public ceremony in November, said he was briefed on the RCMP investigation Oct. 28, 2019, the morning he was sworn in. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Three other people are also charged in the investigation: Jason Ishraki, 33, Veronika Ishraki, 56, and Marwan Sablani, 49.

Jason Ishraki is charged with with obtaining access to confidential police databases, fraud under $5,000 and secret commissions. Veronika Ishraki is charged with secret commissions, and Sablani with conspiracy to commit break and enter and theft.

Jason Ishraki, Assaad and Sablani are in custody as they await a bail hearing, while the other three were released until their next court appearance.

The RCMP said they have warrants to search five homes as well as an Ottawa police workspace.