To serve and be pet: Newest police recruit offers creature comforts
West the dog's mission to soothe victims of crime, violence
Meet West, a sworn member of the Ottawa Police Service whose sole mission is to help soothe victims and witnesses of crime and trauma.
The 19-month-old Labrador-golden retriever mix was sworn in on Oct. 18 and introduced to the media Wednesday at Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street.
Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal said West is part of the force's canine-assisted intervention (CAI) program, and has two handlers. As an accredited "facility dog," West's role is to comfort those in need of comforting.
"He will be a comfort," Jaswal said. "Young and old will benefit from his naturally caring nature."
Already on the job
West was specifically chosen for the job because of his tranquil demeanour, said primary handler Traci Bowen, a social worker with the police service's victim crisis unit.
"[He had] to demonstrate incredible temperament, so [he has] a very calm demeanour, very tranquil. He had to be super polite in all situations [and] able to handle distractions in situations where there is a little bit of chaos going on."
West has already started his new job and recently met with a victim of domestic violence, Bowen said.
"What was really incredible was seeing West in action in terms of supporting that victim, and just seeing how helpful he was in regulating her breathing and having her be able to speak about a really traumatic event," she said.
"The entire time [the victim] was there with me, she was stroking his ears and petting his fur."
