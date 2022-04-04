Ottawa teacher, husband face sex assault charges after investigation involving students

An Ottawa teacher and her husband face charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation after an investigation into allegations of sexual offences involving two students at a local Montessori school.

Andreea Andrei, 37, and Harry Andrei, 38, have been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. They were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

In a news release, Ottawa police said the offences involved a teenage boy and girl under 18 and happened while Andreea Andrei was employed at an Ottawa Montessori school between 2017 and 2021.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit is concerned there could be more victims as the teacher worked in Toronto before 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.