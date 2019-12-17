Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police to spend $500K on replacement Tasers
Ottawa police have been given the green light to purchase 80 new stun guns and training cartridges.

Ottawa police currently owns 1,200 stun guns and estimate 100 of them will need to be renewed in 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Canadian Press)

Ottawa police have been given the green light to purchase 80 new Tasers and training cartridges for $500,000.

They'll replace stun guns that have come to the end of their five-year life span, the Police Services Board heard during its meeting Monday evening, when the funding was approved.

Some of the money, which includes tax, will also be used to purchase training cartridges required for the annual recertification program.

Approximately 880 officers in Ottawa now carry a stun gun as part of the force's plan to ensure all front-line officers have their own Taser. 

Equipping each officer with a personal Taser increases the likelihood the weapon will be available when needed, Ottawa's former police chief, Charles Bordeleau, said in 2018 when the plan was approved

The focus going forward will be to equip new recruits, according to Jeff Letourneau, the force's chief administrative officer.

He said the cost to maintain stun guns on an annual basis, including replacing ones that come to the end of their shelf life, is estimated to be as much as $1.2 million per year.

"It is a significant expense, however, the studies do show that having officers with [conducted energy weapons] on scene de-escalates situations pretty quickly," Letourneau said.

Ottawa police currently owns 1,200 stun guns and expect to need to renew 100 of them 2020.

