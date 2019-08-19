Man Tasered, charged after trying to grab officer's weapons

A 33-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after he allegedly drove dangerously in Overbrook on Sunday evening and tried to grab the weapons of an officer who was arresting him.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Ottawa police received calls about "a dangerous driver weaving all over the road in a high-density pedestrian area," according to a news release issued Monday.

Two responding officers located the vehicle, and the driver started fighting while the officers were trying to arrest him.

During the altercation, the man tried to grab a Taser and a gun belonging to one of the officers, police said.

Other responding officers arrived, and used a Taser to subdue the man and arrest him.

He is charged with: