Skip to Main Content
Police investigating 'sudden' death in Overbrook
Ottawa·New

Police investigating 'sudden' death in Overbrook

The body of an adult was found on Donald Street east of Ottawa's core at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Body found at about 1:30 a.m. Friday

CBC News ·
Investigators with the Ottawa police homicide unit are working to determine what happened to an adult whose body was found early this morning in Overbrook. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of an adult's body east of the city core early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Donald Street near the Vanier Parkway in Overbrook at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators from the homicide unit are looking into the death, which it is calling "sudden." 

No further details were available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now