Police investigating 'sudden' death in Overbrook
The body of an adult was found on Donald Street east of Ottawa's core at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Body found at about 1:30 a.m. Friday
Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of an adult's body east of the city core early Friday morning.
Officers were called to Donald Street near the Vanier Parkway in Overbrook at about 1:30 a.m., police said.
Investigators from the homicide unit are looking into the death, which it is calling "sudden."
No further details were available.