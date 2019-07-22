Ottawa police looking elsewhere for ways to curb gun violence

Ottawa police will be looking to other communities to find ways to curb a "societal trend" of increasing gun violence.

On Monday afternoon, at the last Ottawa Police Services Board meeting of the summer, a motion was passed to have the police chief conduct an "environmental scan" of what's happening in other jurisdictions, nationally and internationally, and bring back recommendations for what measures could work in Ottawa.

The move followed a call last month by Coun. Rawlson King to ban handguns in the city following the shooting death of Markland Campbell in the ByWard Market on June 7.

"I think it's a societal trend that you're seeing," said interim Chief Steve Bell.

"Every city across Canada and across North America is seeing the same increase in gun violence on their streets."

Despite some high-profile incidents, Bell said the number of shootings is down about 25 per cent so far compared to the same time last year.

There have been 41 shootings so far this year, according to Ottawa police. At the same time last year, the city had seen 54, which rose to a record-high 78 by the end of 2018.

Bell said Ottawa police need to a holistic approach to gun violence with neighbourhood-based policing, monitoring bail conditions, as well as working with Ottawa Public Health and the city's social services department.

A report will be presented to the board's policy and governance committee by early 2020.

Better outreach

More police on the streets isn't the answer, but more effective social outreach can be, said Irvin Waller, a criminologist with the University of Ottawa.

"For the last 50 years, we've had evaluated experiment after evaluated experiment and these show that targeted social investments can reduce street violence by 50 per cent," he said.

Irvin Waller says Ottawa can learn from proven strategies and models from around the world. (Radio-Canada)

Having outreach workers build trust with young men and school programs aimed at giving boys the tools they need to control their emotions are effective measures, he said.

"We just have to get politicians to pay attention and stop trying to stop violence by gut reaction," Waller added.