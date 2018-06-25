Ottawa police investigating west end stabbing

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Ottawa's west end Monday afternoon.

Ottawa police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the city's west end Monday. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Ottawa's west end Monday afternoon.

Police were initially called to a disturbance on Greenwood Avenue, near Carling and Churchill avenues, around 2:50 p.m..

Paramedics said a woman was stabbed and transported to hospital with serious injuries, but was in stable condition.

Police said they have no suspect in custody, and continue to investigate.

