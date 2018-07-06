2 arrested after Ottawa's 51st shooting of 2018

Two men have been arrested after shots were fired in Ottawa's south end on Thursday night.

Police received multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. from residents who heard shots near Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive.

No one was injured.

No charges have been laid against the two men, police said early Friday morning.

South-end residents worried

The shooting follows another incident earlier this week in the south end of the city, which sparked discussions about the increase of gun violence in Ottawa.

Oni Joseph, a local activist, is calling for action on gun violence after a bullet was shot into her home Tuesday evening.

Police say they're concerned about the number of shootings in the area and how disputes are being handled by people between the ages of 18 and 24, who are more often resorting to violence and using guns.

"I know it's very uneasy for them right now, especially in the south end, because of the shootings that are occurring," Insp. Mark Patterson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning in an interview Friday morning.

"We want to reassure community members out there that we are paying attention to it. We understand their concerns."

Thursday night's shooting marks the 51st shooting in Ottawa since January 2018, police say.