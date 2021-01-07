Ottawa police seeking witnesses after west-end shooting

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting near Iris Street and Southwood Drive on Tuesday evening.

A person who lives in the area heard several gunshots around 7:40 p.m. and called 911, said Ottawa Police Service in a news release Wednesday. When police arrived, they canvassed the area and found casings. Officers didn't find anyone with injuries.

Police say they later found a damaged vehicle at the residence of the victim in the Centretown area. Police told CBC News the victim involved in the shooting is refusing to co-operate and there are currently no suspects.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have video footage of the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.