Shooting kills 1, critically injures another in Nepean

One man has died and another was critically injured in a Thursday morning shooting near Centrepointe Drive and Baseline Road west of Ottawa's core, police and paramedics say.

Emergency responders were called to Draffin Court in the community of Nepean at about 6:15 a.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

In an interview at the scene at about 9:30 a.m., Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Mike Cudrasov said the injured man remains in critical condition, and that the homicide unit is leading the investigation. He hoped to have more information on the victims in the afternoon.

No arrests have been made, he added.

"We understand how this is alarming for residents and very concerning, however at this point we don't have any indication there's any threat to public safety," Cudrasov said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, which is about 12 kilometres west of Ottawa's downtown core.